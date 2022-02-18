LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- First graders at a local elementary school wrote letters to their future selves in the beginning of February and on Friday, the letters were collected by high school students to place into a time capsule.
“When I grow up I wanna be a horse rider,”
East Street Elementary School first grader Ellena Ramik shared with Western Mass News what she wrote in a letter to her future self, to be opened when she's in high school, along with the other Ludlow first graders.
It's an idea the school's principal tom welch says they got from social media.
“Somebody had sent us a note and said hey this might be a fun thing to do for our first graders and immediately all the teachers went on board and said yeah great let's do it,” said principal Tome Welch.
They had fun with numbers, deciding to write the letters on 2-2-22, putting them in time capsules and opening in just over 11 years.
The now first graders will open up the time capsules on 3-3-33 when they are seniors preparing for their high school graduation.
On Friday, the first graders were visited by seniors from Ludlow High School. They stopped by their old stomping grounds to collect the letters to bring back to the high school for safe keeping.
“It's kind of crazy being back here kind of feels like I’m a kid again,” said Fiona Elliot, senior.
Superintendent of Ludlow public schools, Lisa Nemeth said for her, doing this project was a no brainer.
“We’re always trying to do some type of outreach between the schools and have some type of peer mentoring or peer interaction we’ve done things in the past but nothing so significant as you’re going to open a letter in 11 years,” said Nemeth.
As for what Nemeth believes the seniors will take away from this:
“I think it very beneficial for our seniors to actually remember what it's like to be a little kid and have that excitement and the aweness of being in school hopefully that carries with them as they move on to college, join the workforce cuz they only have 3 months left,” said Nemeth.
The high schoolers have this advice for the East Street students.
“Hold onto the fun stay young as long as you can keep working hard turn in all of your work on time… stay true to yourself,” said Nemeth.
