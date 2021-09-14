LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-The Board of Health met with the town selectmen Tuesday night to discuss the logistics of mandating masks in the town.
Ultimately, board members decided not to institute a mask order. Town officials said the main reason is that enforcing one just isn't possible without support from the State.
"Hampden County is doing really poorly in this pandemic. Secretary sudders, the governor and DPH all need to step up and help us out here. Leaving it up to the local boards in Hampden County is causing chaos because you go from town to town and everyone has a different order. That's also what's contributing to the spread. If something's not consistent it's not gonna work, period," said Kelly Lamas of the Ludlow Board of Health.
Board members go on to say that they don't want to begin finning small businesses that are struggling to stay afloat.
