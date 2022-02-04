LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Friday's wet weather caused problems for the Walgreens on East Street in Ludlow.
Walgreens officials told Western Mass News that a roof leak forced the store to close and it appears it will be closed throughout the weekend.
Officials said they expect to announce when the store will reopen this coming Monday.
In the meantime, patients who use the Ludlow store to pickup prescriptions are asked to reach out to the store on Boston Road in Springfield, which they said is two miles away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.