LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local Ludlow woman is finding a festive way to give back to the community during the upcoming holiday season.
“I would really like an opportunity to give back, maybe to someone who has come upon a rough time -- a rough season,” said Meg Keaton, organizer of the Holiday Helpers.
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Keaton is creating festive gift baskets that will include a visa gift card, a grocery store gift card and other holiday treats to help those who may be facing a difficult time during the holidays.
Keaton said she started this project with the intention of doing two gift baskets, but said it quickly snowballed and is now able to give away five baskets all thanks to the outpouring support from the community.
“I’ve had so many friends and even complete strangers reach out to me offering to donate monetary donations, books, foods, gift cards, gift services,” she said.
Some of those gift services may help the winner look their best for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“So I have a friend who’s a hairdresser, she’s donating a gift certificate for a haircut,” she said. “I have a family member who has a baking business and she’s donating these beautiful holiday cookies.”
Keaton is thankful to be employed during the coronavirus pandemic and said she would like to take a little weight off someone’s shoulders.
“There are a lot of people that have come across a hard time and difficult seasons, and if I can make somebody's holiday a little bit brighter, then that's what I want to do,” she said.
So far, Keaton has received 21 nominations for the holiday baskets.
“That they (can) submit the name to me,” she said. “They don't necessarily have to tell me the story, and if they worried about their friend or loved one being embarrassed or wanting their name out there. I am keeping the submissions private.”
Keaton said she is accepting submissions until November 20.
Anyone who would like to nominate someone or wants more information can click here.
