LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Ludlow woman turned 90 years old Sunday.
Rita Dean's children and grandchildren planned a surprise parade for her.
They were originally supposed to have a surprise party Saturday, but that had to be canceled due to social distancing.
About 40 cars turned out to wish her a happy birthday.
She was brought to tears of joy and told Western Mass News how it felt to be celebrated by all her loved ones.
"It was heart-warming. I'm still patting my heart. My heart is so -- it's just wonderful to have so many people that I've known over so many years to come like that. It was just amazing," she said.
Rita told everyone to hang in there and stay connected with their loved ones during this tough time.
