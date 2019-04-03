LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Warmer weather means the return of seasonal businesses. One of those will be the Lupa Zoo opening this Saturday.
This year, some new animals have arrived from far away to join the already hundreds of others that are on display.
Wally and Stan Lupa must keep up the maintenance of the zoo, which includes the 300-pound Brazilian tapir secured in its pen.
"Make sure all the gates are solid, all the locks are functioning," Wally Lupa explained.
It’s called a fence check and it’s one of the many tasks required before the Lupa Zoo opens.
The Lupas told Western Mass News that each year, they try and bring something new to the zoo, whether it be a fresh coat of paint or the animals themselves.
"Kinkajou, born here. We call her Kinky for short. Handsome tail, likes to climb," Stan Lupa noted.
Lauren St. Denis, the zoo's general manager, takes care of the Sun conure, a feisty tropical bird that loves to spread its' wings.
"Over the winter, being in this barn together, we learned to love each other," St. Denis said.
There are also arctic foxes located outside the barn, but due to the increase in warmer weather, their coats will not last long.
"You come until May, they'll be like this and when you come back in July, they'll be a dark gray color," Wally Lupa said.
Also, where the giraffe was located, there are now two zebras.
"They're gorgeous animals. When they spread out, they're almost similar to a peacock," Wally Lupa noted.
