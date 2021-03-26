SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's help for Bay State residents looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has teamed up with Lyft to help residents travel to and from vaccine sites.
Massachusetts residents will soon have access to free Lyft rides to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has teamed up with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and Lyft to address the transportation hurdles many residents face in trying to get shots in their arms.
“…Especially in those most vulnerable communities,” said Kathy Klingler with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.
Klingler told Western Mass News that $1 million has been allocated toward this transportation program. So far, over 40 health centers across the state will participate, including three locations in western Massachusetts:
- Holyoke Health Center
- Caring Health Center in Springfield
- Hilltown Community Health Center in Huntington
All health centers will be given Lyft vouchers to distribute to patients and local residents.
“We’re going to be offering to all the community health centers Lyft passes for free rides, free round-trip rides. They’re going to be equivalent to $50 per ride, so $100 voucher,” Klingler explained.
Klinger said for the next two weeks, the centers will receive training.
“That local community health center will help book their appointment and help them get their free voucher in order to set-up the ride…The individual will have to have a smartphone and the ability to download the app in order to input the code and have everything work free on the back end of them,” Klingler added.
Klingler said not all residents in the hardest hit communities have access to a smart phone or a bank account, so Blue Cross Blue Shield will also be setting up a help center.
“We’re also setting up, by the end of April, a call center within Blue Cross that will be an inbound call center that the community health center can connect a patient with Blue Cross and we will do everything for that individual,” Klingler noted.
One resident we spoke with applauds this initiative.
“Everybody’s got to work together as a community,” said Donald Tucker of Springfield.
