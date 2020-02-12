HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke bridge will soon be closed off to traffic until late next year.
Holyoke city officials said that the Lyman Street bridge, which goes over the first level canal, will be closed starting Wednesday, February 12 until at least the fall of 2021.
The closure is needed so that crews can work on the next phase of a $6.6 million project aimed at full replacing the bridge and improving Lyman Street from Front to Canal/Main Streets.
Motorists traveling toward Canal/Main Street will be detoured onto Maple Street. Traffic from Canal/Main Street will be detoured onto Race Street and Dwight Street.
City officials noted that that portion of Lyman Street will remain open to local traffic at both ends of the bridge and a temporary pedestrian bridge has been installed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.