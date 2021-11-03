HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Holyoke bridge, that has been under construction for over two years, will soon reopen.
City officials said that the Lyman Street bridge, which crosses over the First Level canal, will reopen on Friday. However, it was noted that construction will continue through the month, so there will be some delays in the area at times.
Motorists will see one change with regards to access to the Gatehouse Road area off of Lyman Street. Truck restrictions will go back to what they were before the construction started and trucks and large vehicles going to Gatehouse Road will have to head southeast on Lyman Street and cross the bridge. No large truck access will be permitted through the intersection of Lyman Street and Canal Street because of the height of the railroad bridge.
In addition, a temporary lane that was put in place at that intersection of Lyman and Canal will remain open to smaller vehicles, but not large vehicles.
The city added that other detours will stay in place for a few weeks and information will be provided in late November as to when traffic flow will be back to normal.
