HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After two years of construction, the Lyman Street Bridge will reopen to traffic on Friday.
Although the bridge will be open, according to city officials, construction will continue through the month of November. Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area at times throughout the month.
Truck restrictions have returned as the temporary lane established at the intersection during construction will no longer be open to large vehicles but will remain open to smaller vehicles.
HOLYOKE, MA
Due to height restriction at the railroad bridge, large trucks cannot access the Canal Street and Lyman Street intersection.
According to city officials, large vehicles and trucks traveling to the Gatehouse Road area will need to travel southeast on Lyman Street to cross over the new bridge.
