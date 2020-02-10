SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's called lymphatic drainage and it's getting a lot of buzzes online as a facial treatment that can reduce swelling and puffiness, with results claiming to even contour your face.
Local lead esthetician & formulator, Kim Brunton-Auger from Skincatering Spa in Springfield spoke out and said the marketing can be misleading.
Western Mass News dug deeper on what the procedure is and what you can expect if you have it done
"It moves interstitial fluid throughout the body up into the lymphatic areas that then drain the fluid," Brunton-Auger said.
Brunton-Auger told Western Mass News lymphatic drainage first was used by patients after surgery to remove fluid for people without much mobility.
"It came into the beauty industry when people had edema in the face or swelling in the face and they decided it would be a great tool to contour the shape of the face," Brunton-Auger noted.
But now she said the buzz has become misleading.
"Marketing in this field can lead you to believe that after two treatments your face can be resurfaced or reshaped and in general you shouldn't have that expectation," Brunton-Auger explained.
Brunton-Auger told us the ideal candidate who will see immediate improvements is someone experiencing severe swelling, otherwise, it can take up to four treatments and results are temporary.
"The average person is going to need quite a bit before they see any difference," Brunton-Auger said.
But there are other benefits...
"It's great for sinus, puffiness around the eyes, sinus issues, allergic reactions," Brunton-Auger explained.
She said our Western Mass News viewers should keep their expectations realistic.
"You're not going to turn into Christie Brinkley overnight," Brunton-Auger noted.
But you can use creams around the eye and neck by gently tapping around the area stimulating lymphatic drainage regularly and don't use hot water on your face to keep skin's elastic.
