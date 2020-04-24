(WGGB/WSHM) -- The maker of Lysol is warning people not to consume their products after President Trump suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectants to fight COVID-19.
A local medical expert told Western Mass News that consuming or injecting people with disinfectants is not only a bad idea, but it is deadly.
“It’s just extremely dangerous. I would encourage everyone not to even think about it,” said Dr. Jonathan Bayuk with Allergy Immunology Associates of New England.
President Trump is under fire for suggesting the possibility of injecting disinfectants to protect people from the coronavirus at a press conference on Thursday.
"… Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning because you see it gets on the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it will be interesting to check that. That you're gonna have to use medical doctors. But it sounds interesting to me,” the president said on Thursday.
In response, the company that makes Lysol issued a statement Friday morning, urging people not to consume their disinfectant products.
Reminder: Lysol disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as directed and in line with usage guidelines pic.twitter.com/yPVhvINxbU— Lysol (@Lysol) April 24, 2020
Bayuk told Western Mass News over Facetime that the president’s statements have no validity.
“They’re very concerning. There’s absolutely no reason that anyone in their right mind would think that taking toxic chemicals like a Lysol, which kills organisms including us ingesting it breathing it any other way
Although the president did not suggest a specific type of disinfectant, Bayuk said there is absolutely no type of disinfectant that can be safely used on people.
“Disinfectants kill bacterial organisms, viral organisms, fungal organisms and they will also kill humans, so we don’t inject them into ourselves, regardless of which product it is. There’s just none of that,” Bayuk said.
President Trump also suggested the possibility of using ultraviolet lights on people to help kill the virus.
“So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light. And I think you said that hasn't been checked but you're going to test it. Then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you could do, either through the skin or some other way and I think you said you were going to test that, too. Sounds interesting,” the president said.
However, Bayuk said ultraviolet lights should be used on surfaces and not people.
“There’s validity to ultraviolet light killing viruses and bacteria, but not on people and certainly not in people,” Bayuk noted.
Bayuk said the only thing people can do right now to stop the spread of the virus is to continue following protocols.
“What is working and it is working, we’re getting through it in my opinion. We’re probably halfway or a little bit more than halfway through it in our area. We just have to keep practicing social distancing, keep washing your hands, and not touching her face and if we do that, we will be successful and we will win,” Bayuk explained.
Bayuk said it’s important to use disinfecting products for cleaning in your home and on surfaces, but they should never be ingested or injected by people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.