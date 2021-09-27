SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students, educators, and staff at all public schools across the state of Massachusetts will be required to wear masks through at least November 1st.
This includes all public K-12 schools in the Commonwealth.
The MA Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner, Jeffrey Riley announced Monday he extended the mask requirement that's been in place since around the start of the new school year.
Riley noted that middle and high schools with 80% of their students and staff vaccinated will have the option to lift the mandate. But in order to do so, they will need to submit an attestation form to the department before October 15th for consideration.
"Once a school completes the verification process, vaccinated students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks," says Jacqueline Reis, representative for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
On Monday, in a statement sent to Western Mass News as to why he made the decision to extend the mask requirement, Commissioner Riley said in part:
“Wearing masks is an important additional measure to keep students in school safely at this time. As health conditions evolve, we will continue to work with medical experts to find masking offramps for our youngest students who are not yet eligible for vaccines.”
Back in August, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education granted Commissioner Riley the authority to require masks for all public school staff and students (ages 5 and above) in all grades.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for more on this announcement.
