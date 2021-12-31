SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education, Jeffrey Riley will not being closing schools on Monday.
The MA Executive Office of Education made the announcement Friday morning.
This as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the Commonwealth raising concerns.
Earlier Friday morning the head of the Massachusetts Teacher's Association called upon Commissioner Riley to cancel schools for student on Monday, January 3 to allow for staff COVID-19 testing to take place in schools.
MTA President Merrie Najimy saying in part:
"Using Monday as a day for testing and analyzing data will allow our school districts to make prudent decisions around staffing needs so they can continue in-person learning for students if it is safe or develop contingency plans if a district deems it to be necessary."
However, we're told schools will not be closed.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, state Education officials say they have been working hard to get Covid-19 at-home testing kits to teachers.
“The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education worked hard this week to make at-home rapid tests available to all public school teachers and staff in light of the testing shortages being experienced around the country. Massachusetts is one of only a handful of states supplying rapid tests to its teachers," says Colleen Quinn, spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Education.
She noted as well that teaching staff aren't required to return to school.
"It is a not a requirement for teachers to return to work, or necessary to reopen schools after the holiday break. The commissioner is not going to close schools Monday," Quinn told us.
She says Commissioner Riley is asking teachers to be patient as they work to get tests in their hands this weekend.
"It is disappointing that once again the MTA is trying to find a way to close schools, which we know is to the extreme detriment of our children," notes Quinn.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest details as many local schools are set to re-open Monday. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.
