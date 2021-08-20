SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Education Commissioner, Jeffrey Riley is seeking the authority to be able to mandate masks in all public schools through October 1st.
The Massachusetts Dep. of Elementary and Secondary Education made the announcement in a press release sent to Western Mass News late Friday morning.
"Commissioner Riley asked the board to meet on Tuesday, August 24, to vote to give him this authority to institute the mask mandate," says Jacqueline Reis, representative for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Reis goes on to say:
"Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley will ask the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to grant him authority to mandate masks for all public K-12 students, educators, and staff through October 1 to ensure schools fully reopen safely and to provide time for more students and educators to get vaccinated."
We're being told after October 1st, the commissioner's policy would allow for middle and high schools to lift the mask mandate for students and staff who have been vaccinated.
But there is a contingency with this.
According to Reis, this would be only if the school meets a certain vaccination rate of at least 80% of students and staff in a school building.
And unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear masks.
"The mandate would include exceptions for students who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions or behavioral needs," notes Reis who adds, "The mask mandate will only apply indoors and to children 5 and older."
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing news. Stay with us online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40 for the latest.
