BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Governor of Massachusetts has issued an executive order requiring all Executive Department employees get their Covid-19 vaccine.
If they choose not to get vaccinated and have not received proper exemption, such as for medical or religious purposes, they could face disciplinary action up to and including termination.
The announcement came Thursday at noon time, from Governor Charlie Baker's office in a press release sent to Western Mass News.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is the best and most effective way people can protect themselves, their loved ones and their community from the virus," Gov. Baker's office said.
These employees will be required to provide proof they've received their Covid-19 vaccine by mid-October.
"All Executive Department employees will be required to provide proof that they have received either the required two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by October 17," Gov. Baker's office announced.
This includes Executive Department employees working in-person and from home.
"As new CDC guidance regarding booster vaccine doses is issued in the future, Executive Branch employees will also be required to provide proof they have received those doses by a deadline to be established," noted Gov. Baker's office.
Now, these employees may be entitled to medical or religious exemption if they seek it.
Gov. Baker's Administration says in part:
Executive Department employees who are not vaccinated or approved for an exemption as of October 17, 2021 will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination. The Administration will continue to work with its union partners regarding this policy, and specific ramifications of non-compliance for staff represented by unions will be discussed well in advance of October 17 with each employee union. Management employees not in compliance as of October 17, 2021 will also be subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination.
