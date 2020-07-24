BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MA Governor Charlie Baker has signed an Executive Order implementing new travel restrictions starting August 1st.
The major announcement was made at 11 a.m. on Friday as he held a press conference at the State House in Boston.
Baker announced that with the exception of those arriving in Massachusetts from lower-risk states, travelers must fill out a travel form and quarantine for 14 days.
Those lower risk states are the six New England states, New York, New Jersey and Hawaii.
"Do not travel here if you have COVID-19," Governor Baker said Friday morning.
Travelers will be required to fill out a travel form - CLICK HERE
He encouraged travelers to visit the government's website outlining this mandatory order.
This travel order applies to both in-state residents returning from out-of-state travel and for out of state residents.
"This includes students returning for the fall, " Baker noted.
Travelers can also avoid quarantine by having a negative COVID-19 test that is no more than 72 hours old.
If a traveler does not comply they will be fined $500 per day.
There are limited exceptions, click here for more.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this breaking development. Stay with us online and on-air at Noon on ABC40 for all the latest details.
As more information comes in we will be updating this story.
