BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is urging MA residents "do everything they can to stay home on Sunday" as Tropical Storm Henri's track continues to show it nearing the state.
The Governor also announced Friday up to a 1,000 members of the National Guard were being activated.
"...They'll be ready to assist with high water rescue, debris clearing, and public safety support should it be necessary,' Baker said Friday just after noon.
According to current estimates, state officials are expecting the storm could knock out power to somewhere between 100,000 and 300,000 Massachusetts residents.
Baker noted they are working with utilities and others to stage crews around the Commonwealth.
"We could see power outages not just on the Coast but much further inland as well depending on the track the storm takes," Baker noted.
The state has opened up Cape Camp Edwards to house thousands of utility workers on the Cape so they can act fast to restore power when the winds die down.
State pools, campgrounds, and other recreational areas will also be closing early, Baker explained, to help keep people off the roads in advance of this storm.
He went on to include that due to the track of the storm they are strongly recommending that all travelers delay any trips to the Cape and the Islands possibly until Monday when the storm moves out.
"Additionally, those currently visiting the Cape and Islands this week should consider leaving the Cape on Saturday or find a way to make plans to stay until Monday or Tuesday," Baker noted.
He said it looks like this storm will have a "big impact" on the state.
"We really would urge everybody to do everything they can to stay home on Sunday and to be mindful of the fact that the high winds and the rain that come with this storm will in fact create issues across the Commonwealth and everybody needs to be vigilant and careful with how they handle the back part of this weekend," Baker explained.
According to state officials the latest forecast is showing the storm to become a hurricane and to make landfall around Cape Cod and the south coast.
"That means we will probably see hurricane force winds and significant storm surge around 3 to 5 feet in many of our coastal communities. That brings with it obviously the possibility of some minor and significant coastal flooding," Baker said.
We're told the governor has been in contact with FEMA officials to talk about their role in how they can assist the Commonwealth in dealing with this storm.
"We all need to take this storm extremely seriously," Baker noted.
He included the following during his update Friday:
"Tropical storms and hurricanes are not just about the wind. The heavy rain and flooding it causes are dangerous to individuals and to communities."
Western Mass News will continue to follow Tropical Storm Henri closely. Stay with us on-air and online for the latest.
