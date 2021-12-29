SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Massachusetts has purchased 200 thousand rapid COVID tests so teachers and staff at public schools can get tested before returning to school next week.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said each district will receive enough to give to kits to all school staff.

The kits are expected to arrive Thursday and school staff will be notified about distribution plans.

DESE officials said staff will be notified about distribution plans. DESE officials said staff should take the at-home tests no more than 24 hours before returning to school. However, staff are not required to test to return to work.

