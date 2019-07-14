SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of people in Louisiana and Alabama without power as Tropical Storm Barry continues to dump rain and create dangerous flooding for residents.
But here in Massachusetts volunteers from the Red Cross will be heading down to the Gulf Coast region to assist.
Barry is expected to weaken into a tropical depression today—but the storm is still a major threat.
Many areas are already flooded and some residents have been kicked out of their homes due to the storm.
That’s why Red Cross volunteers are heading down to Baton Rouge Louisiana to help provide shelter for the residents who no longer have a place to stay.
According to the National Hurricane Center, when the storm touched down in Louisiana it was a Category 1 Hurricane—bringing strong winds of up to 60 miles an per hour.
The storm poses as a triple flooding threat to Louisiana with potential for almost two feet of rain, a storm surge that could go as high as 6 feet and rivers already dangerously high.
Many Katrina survivors saying they are being smart and heading into shelters just to make sure they are safe.
Even the governor of Louisiana speaking out about Barry.
"It's going to be a long several days for our state. I know the people of Louisiana are strong and resilient," notes Gov. John Bel Edwards, (D) Louisiana.
The storm may also effect areas here in Massachusetts.
The rising oil prices have been causing the national average price of gas to increase in recent weeks.
Topical storm Barry could cause some of the country's major gasoline refineries to close down which would cause gas prices to sky rocket.
Many here are concerned that the overwhelming amount of rain could cause refinery outages and constrict fuel supplies along the Gulf Coast.
