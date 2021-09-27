NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Breaking news today as the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has vacated the guilty verdict against Cara Rintala.
This means the state's highest court says Rintala should have a new trial.
In the first two trials she faced, both times the jury was deadlocked. In her third trial, Rintala was convicted of First Degree Murder. This was in October 2016 and she was sentenced to life in prison.
Then in 2019 a Hampshire Superior Court judge denied Rintala's motion for a new trial.
[READ MORE: Motion denied for new trial for Cara Rintala]
Now, after appealing the denial of her motion for a new trial and her conviction to the SJC, she is looking at a fourth trial for the murder of her wife, Anna Marie Cochrane.
In March 2010 police found the 37-year-old Cochrane dead inside the couple's Granby home; Rintala was accused of strangling and beating Cochrane.
The Supreme Judicial Court ruling Monday cites expert testimony on paint found at the scene was an error.
