GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--One local prep school is back on the basketball court and looking to return to its winning ways. Western Mass News was there to catch all the action and preview the team’s big hopes for this season.
“Losing that year makes you even more determined to go even harder this year. We don’t take years for granted here at MacDuffie and we’re here to win,” said senior Tuscan Onuoha, a senior.
Onuoha, a senior at the MacDuffie school in Granby is ready to prove himself after a lost season in 2020-21 due to COVID.
The Mustangs returned to the court Saturday after playing only one game last year. It’s also the team’s first season under head coach Tyron Boswell, who told Western Mass News he’s looking to lead the program back to prominence.
“They had some success here in the past with some really good guys some pro athletes and we’re just trying to continue the tradition,” said Boswell.
Superstars, including James Bouknight, the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and Omari Spellman, a 2018 National Champion at Villanova have played at MacDuffie. And Onuoha is looking to model his leadership after his former teammates.
“Getting out every day in practice working hard you know, doing the extra things that other people look on to,“ Onuoha.
Coach Boswell, a former assistant coach at the University of Rhode Island under Dan Hurley, told Western Mass News he likes what he’s seen on the court so far and he’s hoping to bring in players who will buy into the MacDuffie way.
“The style will be up-tempo, really get after guys on the defensive end and just have fun on the offensive end,” said Boswell.
Seven of the twelve players on this year’s roster hold Division-1 offers, including Joseph Thomas, a junior from Springfield, who takes pride in playing here in western Mass.
“Just showing kids back from where I’m from that they can do whatever they want and just keep pushing,“ said Thomas.
And he’s excited to have Coach Boswell at the helm.
“It’s amazing having a coach like that just being able to trust in him and just know that we’re going to get to where we need to get to,” said Thomas.
MacDuffie finished 13-13 in their last full season, and post-grad senior Joshua Hopson says he’s looking to prove the doubters wrong.
“I think we’re supposed to be the 14th seed in AA so no matter how you play the underdogs come out on top so that’s all I gotta say,” said Hopson.
MacDuffie will host a Maroon vs. White scrimmage at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, which is open to the public. Everyone in attendance is required to be vaccinated and masks must be worn indoors.
