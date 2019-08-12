LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A worker was clipped by a construction machine at a road work site on Center Street in Ludlow, late Monday morning.
Both the police and fire departments responded to the scene around 11:00 a.m.
Ludlow Police Sgt. Mike Gilrein confirmed with Western Mass News that the worker was not severely injured.
We're told this incident happened at 440 Center Street, in the area of the Rt. 21 project.
The machine was traveling down the side of the street and hit the worker.
Gillrein explained it to us that the machine, which is similar to a backhoe, 'clipped' this worker.
He says it was, "... The stabilization arm/hydraulic arm that keeps the construction machine stable," that clipped this worker.
The worker was evaluated on the scene by emergency crews.
There is no word if he was transported to the hospital or not.
Western Mass News has reached out for more information. Any new details that come into our newsroom, we will update this story.
