WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Tickets for Machine Gun Kelly at The Big E are sold out.
Viewers reached out to Western Mass complaining about tickets being re-sold for more than the original price. We spoke with a lawyer who told Western Mass News this is illegal.
"Yeah, don't do that. Don't buy tickets and sell them at a higher price man, give us a break. We're struggling enough as it is," Ingrid Almeida-Alsneski of Suffield, CT said.
Many people had this thought after tickets to the Machine Gun Kelly concert sold out. Viewers reached out to Western Mass News telling us people are reselling the tickets for more money.
One West Springfield resident is not shocked people are trying to make a profit off MGK tickets considering the demand.
“I'm not surprised because I think only almost expect. With The Big E rolling around, we're not even sure if it will happen or not happen 100 percent,” Phim Mar said.
We brought your concerns to criminal defense attorney Jared Olanoff in Springfield to get his take on the re-sale of concert tickets.
"The re-sale of tickets by anyone, even a licensed re-sale agent or someone just generally in the public who has some tickets they want to get rid of, above the face-value price is illegal," Olanoff said.
Olanoff tells Western Mass News, the selling of illegal tickets could lead to fines.
"The potential penalty for the re-sales of tickets for first offense is 500 dollars. It is punishable by a fine," Olanoff said.
Olanoff adds The Big E can’t really do anything to stop this. He also said law enforcement typically do not use their resources to track illegal ticket sellers down.
