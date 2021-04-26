WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Machine Gun Kelly will be bringing his latest tour to West Springfield.
Officials with The Big E announced Monday that MGK will be hitting live music venues for the first time this fall since the release of "Tickets to My Downfall", which will include a stop at the fair on Friday, September 17.
Special guests on the tour include carolesdaughter, jxdn, and KennyHoopla.
Tickets for the show, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at The Big E Arena, will go on-sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 30.
Fair officials noted that COVID-19 regulations in effect for the state and town of West Springfield at the time of the concert will be enforced.
This year's Big E fair is scheduled to run from September 17 through October 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.