FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gillette Stadium is hosting their daily drive through holiday lights experience beginning Friday.
From Friday, November 19 through Friday December 24, holiday lovers can enjoy dazzling themed light displays and digital animations for the second year in a row.
The event takes place from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m and features brand-new displays including Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks and the Snow Flurry Tunnel, as well as Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.
New in 2021, Magic of Lights will also feature the Illuminating Mega Trees, 40 feet of dancing lights synchronized to popular holiday tunes.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance here.
