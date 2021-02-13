DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With many struggling to secure employment during the pandemic, a Deerfield business has a unique job opening opportunity.
While no college degree is required, a love for critters is a must.
In 2000, Magic Wings opened its doors. With over 4,000 butterflies flying at a time, it’s one of the largest facilities of its kind around. While the family venture was originally meant to be brief, things don’t always go as planned.
“It was a business where my dad said let’s try this for five years or so,” Magic Wings Co-Owner and General Manager Kathy Fiore said.
Fiore’s father was the general contractor behind the project, and after building it, they’ve spent almost two decades running the business as a family. George Miller Sr. passed in 2017, and the business has been passively for sale since.
“Knowing that my father’s thumbprint is on every single thing in this building, it’s just such a proud feeling to be a part of something like this,” Fiore said.
With no butterfly background, the Millers built Magic Wings from the ground up learning everything they know along the way, and now, with their eyes toward retirement, they’re looking to pass the reigns of their turn-key ready business to a fresh set of eyes.
While no specific degree is required, life experience and an entrepreneurial spirit is a must.
“An energy, an excitement, a passion about doing something that is so cool and unique and brings so many amazing people together,” Fiore explained.
The brother-sister duo said that leaving will be bittersweet, but they have full intentions of guiding the new owners throughout the transition to ensure success for the future.
“Very hopeful that a new stewardship, a new caretaker, someone who really loves and appreciates the mission that carried us for the last 20 years that we’ve been open you know and grab the ball and run with it and take magic wings into the future,” Magic Wings Co-Owner and General Manager George Miller Jr. said.
If you think that you have what it takes to run Magic Wings, call (413) 665-2805 or stop by to witness the magic for yourself and apply in person.
