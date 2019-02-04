ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was able to escape after the mail truck they were operating crashed.
Erving Police Chief Christopher Blair told Western Mass News that around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a mail truck was traveling along Route 2 westbound when the tires got into the shoulder.
The soft conditions forced the driver to over-correct, which caused the truck to rollover once and ending up in a nearby river.
The driver, who is from Bernardston, was not injured.
