EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes are coming several neighborhoods in East Longmeadow.
Homeowners received a notice from the town at the beginning of the month regarding their mailing addresses.
Bunker Circle is physically in East Longmeadow, but the street is now under the Springfield zip code with the United States Postal Service.
The change has led to major frustrations for homeowners.
"It’s frustrating because we live in a nice neighborhood in East Longmeadow," said Carola Smith.
Smith and her husband, Scott, have lived on Bunker Circle in East Longmeadow for years.
"Physically, I live in East Longmeadow. My kids went to East Longmeadow schools, but mail-wise, it just confuses everything," Wright noted.
On December 2, they received a notice from the town of East Longmeadow, informing them their physical address has not changed, but their mailing address has been updated to Springfield.
"Every time I call, I’m going to have to verify with people my actual address, because my license says East Longmeadow, but because the mail and since the computer have taken over, that I am Springfield, but it’s only like on paper," Smith noted.
The town notice said the change is because homes along Dwight Road and on side streets are serviced out of the Forest Park post office, but many homeowners are curious how the change will impact things like property taxes and insurance policies.
Western Mass News worked to get answers from Lambert and Pryor Insurance.
"The homeowners policy is written on the property, so although the zip code may change, the property is still legally in East Longmeadow, so nothing has changed on your policy. All the coverages are enforced. There’s no danger if you have a problem, if you have a fire, wind-related losses. What the problem is that they’re going to run into eventually, they may have a mail problem, so they may not get their bills. As long as they’re still in East Longmeadow, physically, that’s an East Longmeadow property," said Mark Lambert with Lambert and Pryor Insurance.
We reached out to the East Longmeadow town manager for more information, but have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.