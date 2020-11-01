NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two separate groups of protesters have gathered on Main Street in Northampton Sunday afternoon.
One group belonged to the Black Lives Matter movement while the other group of protesters openly identified as supporters of President Trump. Police are currently in the process of dispersing the crowd.
There is no word at this time from city officials on when Main Street will reopen or when the protest will end. There is also no confirmation at this time on whether there were any reported injuries.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
