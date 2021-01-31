SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission have responded and are fixing a hydrant branch break on Main Street.
Main St. is currently closed from 1614 Main St. to the north side of Fort Street, but officials said the area should reopen by Sunday night.
Officials are asking the public to take note that the sidewalk between 1624 Main St. to the north side of Fort St. will remain closed for at least a week for further repairs and restorations.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
