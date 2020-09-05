EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Main Street is currently closed in Easthampton following a motor vehicle accident.
Easthampton Police Department confirmed to Western Mass News Main St. is closed between South Street and Coleman Road for the next several hours.
They also said there are no reported injuries from the accident. They ask the public to avoid the area and seek an alternate route until the road reopens.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
