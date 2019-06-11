Main St. in Northampton reopened after tractor trailer becomes stuck under overpass.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of Main Street has reopened after a tractor trailer had gotten stuck underneath a bridge on Main Street Tuesday night.
Northampton Police had blocked off a portion of Main Street for close to two hours as they worked to remove the tractor trailer from the overpass.
Thankfully, the driver was not injured and the bridge did not sustain any structural damage.
However, the art work did sustain some minor damage.
