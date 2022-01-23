WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Main Street in Wilbraham has been partially closed Sunday morning due to a motor vehicle accident.
According to Wilbraham Police, the road has been closed off from Soule Road to Western View Drive after a serious car accident took place on Main Street.
There has been no word on any injuries at this time.
Wilbraham Police say that they will have an update later on Sunday.
Stick with Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to follow this story.
