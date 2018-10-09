SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators in Springfield said that an overheated electrical wire is to blame for an early morning fire that sent one firefighter to the hospital and left seven people homeless.
Fire broke out at the building on Main Street in Springfield around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Smoke filled the air, multiple ladders were extended, and crews scaled them to get to the second floor where the fire raged.
A total of seven residents have been displaced.
A firefighter also rushed away by medics after suffering from smoke inhalation. He has since been released from the hospital.
Ramon Rodriguez is one of those now without a home. He told Western Mass News it was an extremely close call.
"Lucky for my neighbors, I'm still alive," Rodriguez said.
Residents told Western Mass News that while they did have smoke detectors inside the building, it wasn't those that woke them up.
"I was sleeping, I saw my neighbor knocking the door down. When I got up, they said to get the heck out of there because the apartment is on fire," Rodriguez added.
Now, the Red Cross is assisting during this difficult time, helping those without a roof over their heads with the little things.
"They're pretty much in shock when something like this happens, but the families that we're working with this morning are lovely families. We're going to help get them situated in a motel for the night," said Ellen Patashnick with the Red Cross.
Rodriguez remains grateful for one big thing: his life.
"They lost everything. I'm real sorry about what happened to them. We can't do nothing, we just have our lives," Rodriguez explained.
A place of worship below the residences suffered from water damage as a result of this fire, which crews determined was caused by overheated electrical wires in a conduit.
A portion of Main Street was closed for a time Tuesday morning while crews remained on-scene. It has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.