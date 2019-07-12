WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have reported that Main Street in West Springfield is closed.
The street is closed from Hill Street to George Street.
The closing was due to down power-lines and officials are currently working on resolving the issue.
There is no word at the moment on when the road will be open again.
There are no reported injuries.
Police advise the public to seek alternate route.
