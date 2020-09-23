AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine has lifted restrictions on travelers from Massachusetts that had required the visitors to produce a negative coronavirus test or quarantine for two weeks.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the change went into effect Wednesday. Massachusetts joins New York, New Jersey and all the New England states except Rhode Island on Maine's exempt list.

The governor's office said the state made the change after examining the prevalence of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts. The state has similar rates to Connecticut and New York, the office said.

“We congratulate our friends to the south on their progress in mitigating the spread of the virus and ask them to continue to take all the appropriate precautions, as we know they will, to protect their health and safety and that of Maine people," Mills said.

Maine was part of Massachusetts until 1820. A host of celebrations had been planned for this year, but they were scuttled by the pandemic.

