SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield Police arrested a man for attempted arson on the Martin Luther King Presbyterian Church.
Dushko Vulchev, of Houlton, Maine, was arrested on Friday.
A place of worship, left charred after fire officials believe Vulchev was potentially the suspect involved, and investigators said this wasn't the first-time Vulchev tried to take the church down.
"The team of investigators, as part of their investigative process, determined that the subject, who's under arrest was responsible for three fires before the incident that is currently investigated, affected the structure itself," said Peter Ostroskey, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshall.
Fire officials told Western Mass News Vulchev attempted to set fire to the church on December 13.
Then twice in the same day, on December 15, and then on Monday, December 28, the church went up in flames, leaving only a few relics behind.
"It's my understanding that there were three fires in the general area," Ostroskey added.
Ostroskey would not reveal any further details about the investigation but understands that the Springfield church fire caused a feeling of worry and said investigators are working hard to figure out what caused the fire.
"The best way for us to address that anxiety is by a good rigorous investigation," he noted.
The fire marshal added that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Vulchev faces charges of malicious damage and three counts of attempted arson.
The suspect's charges include several counts of malicious damage and three counts of attempted arson on the church and are being held on bail with an arraignment scheduled for Monday morning at the Pittsfield District Court.
