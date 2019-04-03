WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are following developing news in Maine where a state trooper was killed in a freak accident.
Tonight, we're learning he's from Easthampton and went to Westfield State University.
Trooper Ben Campbell was killed this morning on I-95.
This is the first line of duty death for Maine State Police in more than two decades.
Tonight, the Westfield State community is remembering Trooper Ben Campbell as a standout leader and someone who will be missed.
"We've lost one of our very best, and," states Col. John Cote of the Maine State Police Department. "We've certainly lost one of Maine's very best."
An emotional day for the Maine State Police Department as they mourn the loss of Detective Ben Campbell.
State Police say the Easthampton native was killed Wednesday morning after an accident with a semi-truck along Interstate 95 near Bangor.
"This has been a tough day," continued Col. Cote. "It has been a tragic day for the Campbell family."
Detective Campbell went to Westfield State University and graduated in 2011.
He was a student-athlete and played baseball for the Owls.
"He was a tremendous baseball family, and," Westfield State University Athletic Director Dick Lenfest tells us. "A tremendous student. Ben actually holds the all-time hits for the season with sixty-two on the two teams that Ben played. We went to the NCAA tournament. I remember Ben hitting a homerun in the NCAA tournament and he was a super ballplayer. Probably someone who could've been in consideration for the Hall of Fame here."
Lenfest says Ben was a quiet, unassuming person, but called him a gentle giant.
"A great teammate," continued Lenfest. "We're just so sorry and really mourn the passing of Ben and express our deepest condolences to his family, his teammates, and the Maine State troopers."
A reporter at our ABC affiliate in Maine sent us a video of police bringing Campbell's family to hospital in Bangor as his family plans his funeral.
In a statement from Westfield State, they send their heartfelt condolences to his family and friends as they share this tragic loss of such a young life with the community.
The 31-year-old Campbell leaves his wife and a six-month-old son.
