WEST SPRINGFIELD (WGGB/WSHM) – The Majestic Theater is preparing for the opening of its new play, “Don’t Dress For Dinner,” which opens Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
According to Lee Chambers, Director of Public Relations for the Majestic Theater, the play is a tale of mystery, romance, and pretend cooks. It will run through Dec 5.
If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, the box office opens at 10 a.m. Thursday morning and closes at 5 p.m.
