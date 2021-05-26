WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the state set to reopen this Saturday, many people are excited to welcome back a sense of normalcy.
But those of you looking to experience live theater again may have to wait a little bit longer.
Western Mass News is getting answers on when the Majestic Theater in West Springfield will welcome back its audience.
“And we like everybody else you know, we had to shut down, and we have been shut down ever since,” Majestic Theater Producing Director Danny Eaton said.
The Majestic Theater in West Springfield is getting ready to open its doors again, for the first time since the pandemic began.
“What we’ll do is pick up exactly where we left off and we’ll finish up the run of The Pitch,” Eaton said.
Eaton said the theater was in the middle of a play called The Pitch when they were forced to close halfway through its six-week run.
Now, the theater will honor all those who bought tickets to the play and finish the remainder of the shows.
This did leave Eaton with the difficult decision to cancel summer concerts for the year.
“We felt it was important to finish out that run but then that wiped out what was left of the summer,” Eaton said.
Western Mass News getting answers on what COVID-19 safety precautions the theater will be implementing.
While Eaton said they are still working on a policy for audience members regarding mask-wearing and vaccinations...
“If you’re a performer or you want to work here at the Majestic you have to be vaccinated,” Eaton explained.
The box office is expected to open on June 28 for those who wish to purchase tickets to The Pitch or subscribe for upcoming shows.
As for Eaton, he is just excited to finally welcome his guests back.
“We have I think a really devoted audience base. Very, very few people have actually asked for refunds. They’re looking forward to coming back,” Eaton said.
Opening night of The Pitch is set for Saturday, August 7 at 8 p.m.
