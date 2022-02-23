WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Majestic Theater in West Springfield is getting ready to raise the curtain on its latest production.
Wednesday night was preview night for "Blithe Spirits."
It is a comedy about a medium who brings about the spirit of a novelist's late wife, who then takes it upon herself to wreak havoc on her husband's second marriage.
The show opens Thursday, February 24th and runs through April 3rd.
Tickets range from $31 to $35.
All audience members must show proof of COVID vaccination.
