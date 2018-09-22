Major back-ups all day heading towards the Big E.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With it being the second weekend of the Big E, tens of thousands made their way to West Springfield Saturday, and it caused some major traffic back-ups.
Driving anywhere in Agawam, downtown Springfield, West Springfield, and even into Connecticut, people experienced bumper-to-bumper traffic, but that didn't stop some Big E fans from still going to the fair.
We spoke Rhode Island resident Ashley Hoffman and asked her if she had seen traffic this bad.
"Never in my life," stated Ashley.
Ashley has been going to the Big E every year since she was a kid, but today's traffic was a first for her.
It's a statement echoed by several people who were stuck in their cars today, including Jackie Castellano of Bridgeport, CT.
"The traffic's been really bad," Jackie tells us. "We've been sitting here for half an hour already."
She tells Western Mass News that it's usually just an hour commute for her, but that wasn't the case today.
"It's taking us forever," continued Jackie. "We left the house at 3:30, and we're still here. It's 6:45."
Celine Correa of Chicopee says the normally twenty-minute commute turned into an hour and a half for her and her family.
"I've been coming here every," Celine tells us. "Twenty straight years, and this is the first time I've actually gotten stuck over the Plainfield Bridge. It was ridiculous...unbelievable to be honest with you."
Did the traffic stop them from a day at the fair?
Many said no.
"it's once a year," said Celina. "So might as well enjoy it. I'm hoping to get in and get some food."
We asked if it would be worth the wait.
"Yes it is," stated Celina.
The Big E has not yet released their attendance numbers for today.
Last Saturday, more than 118,000 were there, and, given all the traffic today, may have very easily surpassed that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.