SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A major crash on I-91 SB in Springfield is affecting the Tuesday morning commute.
According to The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), a tractor-trailer is jack-knifed in between the northbound and southbound guardrails near exit 3.
One lane is currently open. The left lane is blocked on the NB side due to a diesel fuel spill in that lane from the crash.
Officials said it will be an extended cleanup operation.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates.
