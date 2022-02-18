HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke police have made a major drug bust in their city. A marijuana grow operation worth $1.6 million has been found at a house on Cross Road.
According to Holyoke Police Captain, Matthew Moriarty, the marijuana grow operation was discovered Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m.
We're told police seized 800 lbs. of marijuana from the house. The street value, Moriarty says, is estimated at $1.6 million.
"The Holyoke Police Department's Narcotic Investigation Bureau in conjunction with the DEA executed an investigation of 107 Cross Road. Due to intelligence gathered a search warrant was applied for and granted," Moriarty told us.
At this time no arrests have been made, however the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900.
Or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
