SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police have seized multiple pounds of marijuana from a strip club in the city overnight.
More than 200 lbs were located at The Mardi Gras on Dwight Street by the Springfield Police Department Strategic Impact Unit.
Now the mayor's office is ordering public health, safety and entertainments license hearings as a result of the 'major drug raid.'
"The Mardi Gras establishment will face all appropriate sanctions, all the way up to revocation of any and all licenses," Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News.
Police representative, Ryan Walsh, reports there were 2 arrests in connection with this raid.
Alissa Nowak, 24, from Bellingham and Hemant Shani, 35, from Springfield were taken into custody Friday night on Distribution of a Class D Drug, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug.
Police report that Nowak and Shani do not have licenses to sell marijuana from the Cannabis Control Commission.
They were set up as marijuana vendors at the club Friday night.
Walsh says the Police Strategic Impact Unit received information that there was going to be a marijuana vendor party Friday night at Mardis Gras on Dwight St.
Walsh says they did send in undercover detectives who bought marijuana.
"The event was open to the public and approximately 30-40 vendors were set up and about 150 customers were there when when undercover Detectives bought marijuana," authorities said in a press release Saturday.
The two vendors who sold the marijuana to officers, allegedly Nowak and Shani, were arrested on scene.
"During this process many of the customers and vendors left abandoning their marijuana which was seized for destruction," authorities report.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story today. Stay with us on-air starting at 6p.m. on ABC40 and online for the latest.
