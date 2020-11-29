FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots stuck with their motto in getting the job done on Sunday after improving their record and taking down the now 6-5 Arizona Cardinals.
Patriots placekicker Nick Folk sealed the deal at Gillette Stadium during the final three seconds of the game with a field goal as the Patriots grabbed the 20-17 win over the Cardinals.
"I told the 'kicker guy' he's putting on a performance that is going to put him on Santa Claus' Christmas list," said Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton. "I'm expecting him to stay on Santa's good list moving forward from boogie's household. You can be expecting him from there."
"It was a good job on special teams today. I thought we covered well, we returned well, we made out kicks," said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. "Nick made a huge kick there at the end of the game, just like against the Jets."
It was a battle each quarter, but the Patriots executed the game-plan, something they've been talking about for weeks now.
"I said in the locker room [that] I'd rather have an ugly win rather than a pretty loss if that makes any sense. I don't know if that even exists," Newton said. "We didn't play our best game offensively, but when we needed it, we got the job done. That's all that counts."
Patriots have improved to a 5-6 score this season, but the team still in a difficult position to make the playoffs.
Both players and coaches told Western Mass News they're more focused on winning one game at a time.
"We got to stack them together. That's pretty much what it comes down to," Newton added. "Find ways to win football games."
Though Newton finished with and two interceptions, he told us it's on him to take things up a notch.
"For me, I can't jeopardize this team and put the ball up for grabs, so to speak," he said.
The Patriots will take the practice field at Gillette Stadium on Monday, as they gear up to take on the Las Angeles Chargers next Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
