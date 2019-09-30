HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A section of street is shut down in Holyoke this afternoon in the area of Oxford and Marlboro Roads due to a 'major' water main break.
According to the Holyoke Fire Department fire crews came across the situation in their travels today.
"Fire engine ran into the water break," Captain Kevin Cazagnac explained to Western Mass News.
This was at around noon time Monday.
Once firefighters saw the break, they shut down the street while they waited for the water department to arrive.
Holyoke Water Works tells us this is a 'major water main break' and that more than a dozen homes are without water.
"This is a relatively good rupture based on the water coming out of the ground and the damage it's done to the road surface," General Manager, David Conti told us.
Additionally he says, "We're shutting down the primary area, then once we get the primary area shut down, we'll shut down the actual street, that specific portion of the system. Once they isolate the leak, they'll make the necessary repairs, they'll reactivate the lines, and flush out those lines so people don't have discolored water."
The repair work is expected to last for the next 8 to 10 hours, we're being told. So throughout the evening and into the night hours.
At this time it's not known what caused the break to occur, but Conti says it's cast iron piping and that it's more brittle than what's used in today's industry.
"We have pipes in the system that are over 140 years old," he explained to us.
Western Mass News does have a crew on scene now.
As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update. Stay with Western Mass News on-air for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.