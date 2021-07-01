SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A Springfield boy got a very special surprise Thursday. Derrick has sickle cell disease - and he wished for a heated pool.
Thanks to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Derrick got just that! He's been staying at his grandma's house to make sure he was totally surprised when he came home to see the pool in his yard. His mom tells us how excited she is for her son.
"All he wanted to do was be a normal kid, which he is a normal kid, but with his medical condition, he was unable to get in cold water so I'm really happy that his wish was granted...Make-A-Wish Foundation is phenomenal. They helped me from beginning to end. They made his wish possible," she said.
As for Derrick...
"I was shocked for life," he said.
An extra special day for Derrick, as it was also his 8th birthday!
