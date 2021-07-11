SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A special presentation took place in Springfield Sunday, where the Make-A-Wish foundation is helping to make one young boy’s dream come true.

“This is definitely going to help progress his dream,” said Rainey Leverett, mother of Daeshawn Leverett.

10-year-old Daeshawn Leverett was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease, a lifelong blood disorder.

“Daeshawn is a bright young man even though he does have that Sickle Cell Disease. He’s been in the hospital multiple times. He’s still a cheery little happy kid, very bright kid,” said Eddie Leverett, Daeshawn's grandfather

It was his doctors that reached out to the Make-A-Wish foundation and orchestrated Sunday's surprise. A wish that means even more to Daeshawn's family after facing added challenges throughout the pandemic.

“It’s a great way to celebrate, especially for a young kid limited already, then with COVID limited even more so. She had to keep him kind of locked in for his own safety so it was a big task for mom and for him,” Eddie said.

Daeshawn's mom told Western Mass News her son has long had a passion for operating cameras. His interest beginning when we was just three years old working behind the scenes at church. Daeshawn's wish was no surprise.

“He wants to be a film director and a movie producer so getting things that have to do with tv production and working with different types of software to make movies and cartoons for children is something that is really going to progress his love for production, tv production,” said Rainey.

Daeshawn’s face says it all about how much these gifts truly mean to him.

“I got Legos and I got a laptop,” said Daeshawn Leverett.